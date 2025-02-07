A young man in Visakhapatnam lost his life in a tragic road accident while returning home after dropping off his brother at work. According to Gopalapatnam police, Ommi Venkata Balaji (26), a resident of Mahatma Adarsh Nagar in GVMC Ward 89, was working as an apprentice at a shipyard. His brother, Venu Gopala Rao, is employed at a software company in the city. On 6 February 2025, after dropping his brother at work, Balaji was on his way home via the Gopalapatnam BRTS route.

Near Lucky Shopping Mall, a private college bus, approaching from behind, hit him with great force, causing fatal injuries. He died on the spot.

Upon hearing the news, his grieving family rushed to the scene, their sorrow deeply moving everyone present.

Following a complaint from Balaji’s father, the police registered a case, seized the bus, and took the driver into custody. Investigations pertaining to the road accident in Visakhapatnam are ongoing.

