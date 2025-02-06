Drive-ins are the only places where you can have two things at once—eating finger-licking good food in the comfort of your car. Fortunately, Vizag has many drive-ins where you can share a hearty meal with your friends or family. These spaces have gained popularity with all age groups for their facilities and diverse food options under one roof. Here are five such drive-ins in Visakhapatnam that you need to pay a visit to:

1. Aj Drive-In

Aj Drive-in is a place where one can click good pictures and have tasty food as well. This drive-in offers three seating options – indoor, outdoor, and rooftop. The space has special capsule seating options, offering a more intimate and aesthetic setting for enjoying privacy while eating.

Aj Drive-In has food from mouthwatering biriyanis, kebabs grilled to perfection and scrumptious burgers to pizzas to feast on. Delightful desserts like ice cream and thick shakes complete the meal. Completed with bright LED lights, retro ambience, and comfortable seating space, Aj Drive-In is a place to visit for the vibes and steaming hot food.

Location: Gajuwaka

2. Eater’s Stop

One of Vizag’s favourite restaurants for online ordering, Eater’s Stop is a great drive-in too! The restaurant has indoor and rooftop dining with contrasting aesthetics. The interior has a bit of a mystical atmosphere, with ship-themed decor. The rooftop exudes a more mechanical vibe, with tyres and mechanical exteriors. If you want to enjoy quality time with your near and dear ones with amazing food and immaculate vibes, Eater’s stop should be your stop.

Location: Balayya Sastri Layout

3. Star Drive-In

Star Drive-In is located in Madhurawada, nestled between the calming view of the hills and peaceful roads. The drive-in offers outdoor and indoor seating, making it a must-visit place to visit with friends and family. There is a screen that plays movies and songs, setting the perfect mood for relaxation.

The drive-in has a ship container-like design, making it a unique place. Star Drive-In houses restaurants like Spice Land, China Town, Habibi Mandi, and Mocktail Lounge that offer mouthwatering biriyanis, mandis, kebabs, desi chicken, fish, vegetarian dishes and refreshing drinks.

This is a perfect place to get away from the city and enjoy a night of relaxation with friends and family!

Location: Kommadi

4. STBL Cine World

Want to combine the experience of having a meal while watching a movie in a full-fledged way?

Consider your wish granted at STBL Cinema Hall, which offers both these facilities. You can dine in the comfort of your car while watching a movie in their drive-in theatre, explore their open-air theatre or container theater. With many attractions including different gaming experiences, this can be your go-to place to hang out with friends.

Location: Gopalapatnam

5. The Vizag Drive-In

Compiling a list without mentioning this OG spot should be illegal. One of the most famous drive-ins in the city, this spot has been serving the residents of Visakhapatnam for over three years, the Vizag Drive-In has gained a loyal patron base. Located in the busy street of Lawsons Bay Colony, it is an ideal spot for friends and family to enjoy a variety of food options.

The Vizag Drive-In houses many famous restaurant pop-ups including Grill Citi, which is known for its juicy and flavourful shawarmas, Mughal Darbar, which dishes out spicy and bold biriyanis, Shake Town, which offers cold and refreshing drinks and many more.

There are different seating options available—indoor, and outdoor, along with car parking. The drive-in often has screenings for IPL matches as well. Surrounded by French vintage seating and hipster decor, this is a perfect place to let loose, feast on delicious food and have a great time with friends!

Location: MVP Colony

With these drive-ins in the city, you can plan a perfect weekend getaway! So, what’s stopping you? Gather your crew and carpool to these drive-ins in Visakhapatnam for a candid and laid-back experience this weekend!

