Streaming platforms bring fresh and new OTT releases every week. However, this week, rather than waiting for movies and TV shows on mainstream streaming platforms, watch these releases on Aha. These 5 new OTT releases on Aha are packed with comedy, drama, thrill and heartfelt family bonding. So, dive into these interesting narratives now!

1. Bioscope

Bioscope is a story inspired by real-life events. Directed by Sankagiri Rajkumar, the movie follows the real-life story of the director. The narrative explores the impact of superstitions and how a personal tragedy influenced Rajkumar’s creative process and gave birth to his first movie, Vegayam.

2. The Smile Man

Chidambaram is a retired police officer whose golden years are being stolen by Alzheimer’s and is on the verge of catching a serial killer on the loose. Before Chidambaram loses his memory, will he be able to find this mysterious “smile man” who carves a smile onto his victim’s faces?

3. Once Upon a Time in Madras

Raja is forced to take up a hit job to save his dying wife. Savitri must protect her trans daughter Karthi from a predatory loan shark. Madhi, newly married, begins suspecting that her husband is having an affair. Thalaivasal Vijay plays a man consumed by caste pride who is opposing his daughter’s intercaste love marriage. Once Upon a Time in Madras weaves these stories together with a single gun.

4. Family Padam

Marking the debut of Selvah Kumar Thirumaaran, Family Padam is a relatable and heartfelt story that highlights the power of dreams, the strength of family bonds and the determination to overcome life’s obstacles.

5. Madraskaaran

Sathyamoorthy returns to his hometown in Pudukottai to marry the woman of his dreams. However, an unforeseen incident disrupts his plans, leading to a series of events that alter the course of his life.

So, which side are you leaning on towaards? Nail-biting thrillers or heartfelt family stories? No matter what your pick is, these new releases on the Aha OTT platform this week will surely make a lasting impression.

Also read – 5 Thrilling Activities in Vizag to Give You That Adrenaline Rush!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertainment updates.