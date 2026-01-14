Horror Movies on OTT That Will Terrify You

Calling all occultists and horror enthusiasts, prepare yourselves for an article that’s bound to make your heart race and your skin tingle with fear. Our carefully curated list brings together a spine-chilling collection of horrors, blended with regional flair, guaranteed to satiate your thirst for the supernatural and eerie. From the Korean cult phenomenon Dark Nuns to the bone-chilling masterpiece Bring Her Back, these OTT platforms have become harbors for sinister tales and ghostly thrills.

Here is a list of horror movies on OTT that should make it to your next watch. Dive in for a thrilling cinematic experience:

1. Dark Nuns

A young boy, Hee-joon, is possessed by a vicious ancient spirit, and the Catholic church refuses to help, suggesting a medical angle. But Sister Junia and Sister Michaela take the bold step to perform an exorcism on him. The process includes the unfolding of deep, dark secrets of the church and the backstory of the ancient spirit.

OTT Platform: Prime Video, JioHotstar.

2. Bring Her Back

A pair of step-siblings, Andy and visually impaired Piper, are placed under the care of Laura, who fosters them but with evil intentions. Piper learns the dark secret about Laura’s dead daughter and has a possessed Oliver, who is also placed under Laura’s foster care.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video, AppleTV, ZEE5.

3. Presence

A family, including parents Rebecca and Chris and their daughter Chloe and their son Tyler, moves into a new house after Chloe goes through a traumatic experience. Soon, Chris and Chloe encounter supernatural experiences.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

4. The Woman in the Yard

A grieving widowed mother of two is haunted by a woman in her yard who is dressed in all black and veiled. The woman warns about something, while Ramona battles her guilt and suicidal thoughts.

OTT Platform: Prime Video, Jio Hotstar

5. Dies Irae

A young Indian-American architect living in a posh house in Kerala receives the news of the death of his past situationship. After attending her funeral, he experiences supernatural activities. What he believes is the girl’s spirit turns out to be a far more grotesque and dark secret. This is one of the most watched horror movies on OTT.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Enjoy your holidays and festive season with a much-needed binge-watch session, which will add just the right amount of thrill, mystery, and spook. Our selection combines films acclaimed for their unique scares and fresh takes on classic horror themes. These horror movies on OTT have either gained cult status for their chilling narratives or offer innovative twists that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

