Bhogi Bonfire Lights Up Sankranti Festivities Across Vizag

Marking the beginning of the harvest festival, Bhogi was celebrated across the city on the morning of 14 January with traditional fervour.

People of all ages were seen gathering in front of their houses and making a bonfire with enthusiasm. They were seen enjoying the warmth in front of the ‘Bhogimanta’ in the cold weather in the wee hours.

The day is followed by Sankranti, Kanuma, and Mukkanuma, the next three days.

However, despite the appeal made by the GVMC not to make fire on the roads, the occasion was celebrated on the roads by making fire with the wooden waste and tree branches at several places.

State Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha, who took part in the festivities at her residence in Nakkapalli, extended Bhogi greetings to the people of the state. She wished that the festival would bring happiness to the people.

The minister beat drums, pepping up the spirit among the gathering.

Meanwhile, Venteswara Swamy temples, where ‘Goda kalyanam’ is celebrated on the day, were colourfully decorated.

