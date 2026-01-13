Sankranti in Vizag: Bus and Railway Stations See Heavy Rush

On Sunday, January 11, as Sankranti in Vizag neared, the Vizag Railway Station and city bus stations experienced a heavy rush. Buses to Srikakula, Palasa, Salur, Vizianagaram, and North Andhra were in high demand as most travellers headed to these destinations.

Dwaraka Bus Station saw particularly significant crowds, with passengers even entering through windows to secure seats. The Sankranti festival has prompted many people to return to their hometowns to celebrate one of South India’s most important festivals. Heavy crowds were seen at the railway station and bus stops as people arrived in Vizag to celebrate Sankranti.

Several safety violations were reported at the railway station, with passengers pushing, pulling, and jostling each other in a rush to board the coaches. Some travellers also noted that private bus services were exploiting passengers by charging unreasonably high, inflated prices.

In response to the surge in holiday travel, the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has deployed an additional 1,500 buses to ensure safe and affordable transportation. For women, free travel has been available under the Stree Shakti scheme.