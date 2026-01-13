The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has decided to develop a 1.6 km dedicated heritage walking track in the historic Old Town area in Vizag.

The proposed track would be approximately six feet wide and designed for pedestrian use. Studs would be installed on either end of the tracks to ensure no vehicles enter the track. The route of the track would be between Poorna Market and the Old Post Office, a historically rich area with early historical architecture in the city. While there are some heritage structures situated on the track, there are some slightly away from it, showcasing Visakhapatnam’s growth before and during the British period.

Historical Landmarks Covered:

Some of the historical landmarks covered along the proposed heritage walk track in Vizag include the Queen Victoria Pavilion, symbolising British administrations. The bronze statue of Queen Victoria was presented to the town of Vizagapatam by the Akitam Venkata Jagga Row, who was the zamindar of Share Mohamud Puram and Yambrum Estates, during his visit to England in 1900. Erected and unveiled by R H Campbell, the collector and governor’s agent, the statue became a part of the city in 1904.

There was an early influence of Christian missionaries in Vizag, which can be reflected through St. John’s Church and St Aloysius School. One of the former colonial administrative buildings is now being operated as Queen Mary’s School. The European Cemetery is a landmark, which offers a look into the lives of the European settlers during 17th to the early 19th centuries.

The Hindu reading room is another example of early public learning, intellectual life, and social reform during the colonial period.

Vizag has a strong interfaith foundation among its communities. It can be best explained through the three hillocks situated close to each: The Sringamani hillock with Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple, Ross Hill with Our Lady of the Sacred Hearts Church, and the Dargah Konda with the Baba Ishaq Madina Daragh.

Architectural Important Buildings:

Several of these historical buildings showcase the everyday life of the people from centuries ago. The Turner’s choultry near Jagadamba Junction was built in the 1890s for providing affordable lodging for visitors to Visakhapatnam, serving many people during its prime years.

The old municipal office which was constructed in the 1930s served the city until the municipal office was shifted to a new location. Featuring a concrete ceiling supported by steel beams and staircases made in England were some its architectural highlights.

GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg stated that the walking track will connect all the heritage points between Poorna Market and Old Post Office. He also specified that informational boards will be installed at each heritage point throughout the length of the heritage walking track. The heritage walk project has already been approved by the GVMC standing council.

