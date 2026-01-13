Rangoli Competitions Light Up Visakhapatnam Streets

Roads in the streets of several parts of Visakhapatnam have turned colourful with women competing with one another in showcasing their ‘rangoli’ skills.

Women, carrying colours, are thronging the streets to take part in rangoli competitions being organised as a part of the Sankranti festivities.

Offering attractive prizes, several organisations and some political parties have been holding the contests for the past couple of days to make the festivities more colourful.

While some organisations give cash prizes to winners ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 50,000, others offer gifts.

The completions organised in the One Town area under the aegis of Sri Devi Charitable Trust and South constituency MLA Vamsi Krishna Srinivas received an overwhelming response.

With a large number of women participating in the colourful contest, a festive atmosphere pervaded the area. Spreading a stretch from Kotha Road to One Town, women enthusiastically participated in the rangoli competition, drawing impressive designs and adding vibrant colours. The entire area was bustling with activity, with about 700 women taking part in the programme.

City Police Commissioner Shanka Brata Bagchi prsented cash prizes to the winners of the competition. The first prize winner walked away with a cash prize of Rs. 50,000. Second, third, fourth and fifth prize winners were given Rs 30,000, Rs 20,000, Rs 10,000 and Rs 5,000 respectively.

Sarees were presented to all participants by Vamsi Krishna Srinivas.

Cultural programmes like folk dances and ‘kolatam’ entertained the audience.

