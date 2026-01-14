Vizag Pollution Control Measures Lead to Cleaner Air

Vizag recently saw a dangerous spike in its Air Quality Index (AQI). In December 2025, the air quality deteriorated from poor to very poor, reaching between 220 and 305. Following this alarming spike, the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) has taken several measures to control the situation and to hold those responsible accountable.

According to reports, it was found that several major industrial companies were found guilty of violating environmental norms and contributing heavily to pollution. The board has charged these companies and asked them to pay a fine between Rs 2 crore and Rs 3 crore, based on the severity of the violation.

Through this action, the Board has clearly communicated its primary message: it will not tolerate actions that harm the environment or public health and is fully committed to holding offenders accountable.

Public figures and activists have followed the AQI progress closely, offering their raw and unbiased opinions. Continued monitoring, public cooperation, and awareness have helped Vizag achieve a significant improvement in its AQI and curb pollution.

Vehicles causing pollution were also called out and fined over Rs 7 lakhs.

