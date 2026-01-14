Road Expansion Compensation Given to Affected Residents

On Tuesday, January 13, Vizag Mayor Peela Srinivasa Rao and Pendurthi MLA Panchakarla Ramesh Babu distributed compensation to all those who lost their lands to the Vepagunta-Pinagadi road expansion.

The compensation checks were distributed in the Jana Sena party office to the 37 people who were affected after losing their lands to the road expansion project. Speaking of which, Mayor Srinivasa Rao said that the distribution to compensate for their loss was being carried out in a systematic manner. Further, he added that the coalition government was making these efforts towards the development of Vizag to enable smooth commutes and avoid traffic.

The road widening project is being taken up as a part of the master plan. The Vepagunta road has not been widened for a very long time, leading to its poor condition and inconvenience for the residents, he said.

