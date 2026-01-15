Bhogapuram International Airport to Get Faster Access Roads

Keeping pace with the rapid strides being made by Visakhapatnam on various fronts, the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) has been contributing its best to meet the expectations of the people by ensuring better amenities for them.

In tune with the policies being adopted by the government, the VMRDA, led by its Chairman MV Pranav Gopal and Commissioner N Tej Bharat, has come out with several projects for the development of the areas that come under its purview.

Aiming at lessening the travel time to the Bhogapuram International Airport, which is all set to launch its commercial operations from June this year with the initiative of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, the VMRDA has taken up laying connecting roads to the airport. It has chalked out a plan to lay 15 master plan roads.

As a part of it, the foundation stone has been laid for seven main roads, and work on them is progressing at a fast pace. Being laid at a cost of Rs 175 crore in a stretch of 26.72 km, the roads will be ready by the time the greenfield airport launches its commercial activity.

“The connecting roads will provide alternative routes, reducing traffic congestion on the national highway. They will also facilitate passengers to reach the airport quickly,” said Pranav Gopal.

The roads that are being readied are between Chippada and Polipalli (6.25 km), Nerellavalasa and Tallavalasa (4 km), Boyapalem-Kaouluppada (3.10 km), Gambhiram (2.2 km), Gambhiram and Paradesipalem (1.4 km), Adavivaram-Gandigundam (8 km), and Sivasakthi Nagar road (1.7 km).

