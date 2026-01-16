Cognizant Visakhapatnam to Launch Rushikonda IT Park Office

Cognizant, one of the IT giants, is all set to launch operations from its temporary office located at Hill 2 of IT park in Rushikonda, Visakhapatnam, from this month-end.

It is learnt that the company has already issued orders transferring some 500 employees working in various States to Visakhapatnam on a basic location basis. In addition, over 300 senior employees are likely to be shifted to Visakhapatnam.

The temporary office was formally inaugurated by IT and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh on 12 December last year.

As a part of its initiative to promote the IT sector in Visakhapatnam, the State government has allotted lands to several companies for launching their operations in the city.

Cognizant has been allotted 22.19 acres at Kapuluppada and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu laid the foundation stone for the permanent office building in December last.

During the stone-laying ceremony, the Chief Minister pitched for creation of 25,000 jobs and the company responded positively.

Meanwhile, the TCS, for which land has been allotted at Hill 3 of IT Park, is likely to launch temporary operations from Millennium Towers next month.

Similarly, it plans laying of foundation for its permanent office building the same day.

