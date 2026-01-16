Sankranti Vizag: Police Seize Banned Chinese Manja

The Visakhapatnam police have seized approximately 650 bundles of the banned Chinese manja threads and registered cases against 11 persons.

The city police have conducted extensive searches and drives against the sale, possession, and use of the Chinese manja during the Sankranti festival. The highest seizures were recorded at the Two Town police station, with 257 bundles of manja, followed by 201 bundles at the Fourth Town police station.

The police have seized 71 bundles in the Kancharapalem police station, 74 at the Airport police station, 20 at the MVP police station, and 25 bundles at the One Town, Gajuwaka, and Pendurthi police stations.

Police Commissioner Sankhabrata Bagchi has appealed to the public to report the illegal sale or storage of Chinese manja by dialling 112 or visiting the nearest police station.

