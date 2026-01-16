Light Dark
    Celebrities’ cricket begins in Vizag today

    Visakhapatnam

    Celebrities' Cricket League 2026 Opens in Visakhapatnam

    The opening match of the Celebrities’ Cricket League (CCL) 2026 is all set to begin at the ACA-VDCA International Stadium in Visakhapatnam at 6.30 PM on January 16.

    As many as eight teams consisting of film stars will be participating in the matches being played on January 16, 17 and 18.

    The other two matches will be played in Coimbatore and Hyderabad.

    The teams that clash for the title are: Telugu Warriors, Mumbai Heroes, Bengal Tigers, Punjab De Sher, Karnataka Bulldozers, Chennai Kings, Kerala Strikers, and Bhojpuri Dabanggs.

    Telugu Warriors, led by Akhil Akkineni, clashes with Bhojpuri Dabanggs in the first match of the Celebrities’ Cricket League 2026 in Visakhapatnam.

    This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu

