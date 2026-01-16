Highest-Rated IMDb 2025 Movies You Must Watch at Least Once!

2025 saw the release of several fascinating films across a wide range of genres and storylines. From animated hits like How to Train Your Dragon and K-Pop Demon Hunters to adrenaline-fueled titles like F1: The Movie and gothic thrillers such as Sinners, the year had something for everyone. Here are some of the highest-rated IMDb movies of 2025 you won’t want to miss!

Highest-rated 2025 IMDb movies that should be on your watchlist!

1. Sinners

Seeking to shed their fractured pasts, twin brothers journey home to Mississippi to begin anew, only to unearth a far grimmer malevolence poised to greet them with open arms again there.

Where to watch: JioHotstar, Amazon Prime Video

2. Mission Impossible- The Final Reckoning

Hunt is on the run from the world’s government and is on the hunt for a vicious AI, called the Entity. He must travel to the crashed submarine site to retrieve the AI’s core and save the world. The final movie of the infamous movie series, this movie delivers nail-biting action sequences, jaw-dropping twists, and a thrilling premise.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

3. Bring Her Back

This is one of the most successful horror movies of 2025, earning positive reviews from critics and viewers alike. A brother and sister discover that they are part of a horrible ritual at the secluded home of their new foster mother.

Where to watch: Zee 5, Amazon Prime Video

4. Warfare

A platoon of elite commandos launch a perilous operation in Ramadi, Iraq, where wartime pandemonium and fellowship are refracted through shared recollections of that crucible moment together.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

5. Frankenstein

A brilliant yet egotistical scientist pours life into a broken corpse, stitched from scratch, just to prove that man can give life too. But this dangerous experiment becomes the undoing of both the scientist and the creature.

Where to watch: Netflix

6. One Battle After Another

Loosely based on the 1990 novel Vineland by Thomas Pynchon, this movie deals with Bob, who is a washed-up revolutionary and his daughter Willa.

Where to watch: Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video

7. Superman 2025

A Kryptonian alien, torn between his heritage and his life on Earth, must find the strength to stay true to his beliefs while saving those he cares about.

Where to watch: JioHotstar, Amazon Prime Video

8. Weapons

Something is wrong with Maybrook. A whole class from a third-grade class wake up at 2:17 AM and run out of their sleeping beds, except for one child and the homeroom teacher. When the agitated parents point fingers to the homeroom teacher, chaos breaks out in the town.

Where to watch: Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video

With these highest-rated IMDb 2025 movies, you can start watching these entertaining flicks now! So, what are you waiting for? Gather your favourite snacks, get snuggled on the couch, and start your binge-watch session now!

