Celebrity Cricket League: Telugu Warriors Lose Opening Match

Bhojpuri Dabanggs scored a decisive victory in the first-day match of the Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) 2026, which was held at the ACA-VDCA International Stadium in Visakhapatnam on 16 January.

The Dabanggs defeated the Telugu Warriors by 41 runs.

In another match, the Karnataka Bulldozers emerged victorious by beating the Punjab De Sher by 31 runs.

After winning the toss, Telugu Warriors captain Akhil Akkineni chose to bowl first. The rival team scored 155 runs in 20 overs, setting a chasing target of 156 runs for the Akhil team. However, the Telugu Warriors were bowled out for 114 runs in 18.1 overs.

As many as eight teams consisting of film stars are participating in the matches of the season.

The other matches will be played in Coimbatore and Hyderabad.

The teams that clash for the title are Telugu Warriors, Mumbai Heroes, Bengal Tigers, Punjab De Sher, Karnataka Bulldozers, Chennai Kings, Kerala Strikers, and Bhojpuri Dabanggs.

