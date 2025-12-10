New OTT movies & series releases to add to your watchlist!

Entertainment is a constant in our lives, thanks to technological advancements and modern innovation. After a long day at work, what sounds better than grabbing your favourite snacks or ordering in your comfort food while binge-watching new movies and series? If you are on the hunt for a new watch, you are in luck. Here are some new OTT movies and series releases that you should have on your watchlist!

Check out these new OTT releases of movies and series!

1. Chainsaw Man: The Reze Arc

Denji, the boy who inhibits the Chainsaw demon, encounters a new love interest, Reze. She works at a coffee café and Denji instantly feels a connection. While everything seems to go well, he can’t shake off an awful feeling.

Streaming from: Dec 9

Rent on Amazon Prime Video

2. Die, My Love

Grace and Jackson move into a home in Montana, expecting a baby on the way. Initially the couple live happily, but circumstances change them and Grace starts to spiral into madness.

Streaming from: Dec 9

Rent on Amazon Prime Video

3. Accident Season 2

The new season of the Mexican crime thriller revolves around four families after they encounter a tragedy. With the persistent pain present, new secrets come to light. Will these families seek revenge or redemption in the end?

Streaming from: Dec 10

On Netflix

4. Record of Ragnarok Season 3

In the new season, gods and human face each other in a high-stakes tournament, on which humanity’s fate lies on. As the tournament reaches the final stage, there is only looking forward to what happens in the end.

Streaming from: Dec 10

On Netflix

5. Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft season 2

The infamous tomb raider, Lara races across the globe to uncover ancient African relics before a techno-visionary bent on playing god uses them to unleash worldwide destruction.

Streaming from: Dec 11

On Netflix

6. The Fakenapping

Laugh out loud with this new Saudi comedy movie! Sattam is a failed entrepreneur and a failing dad, who is struggling with a mountain of debt. To solve his problems, he devises a funny yet wicked plan, which is to kidnap his own father.

Streaming from: Dec 11

On Netflix

7. Superman (2025)

Watch the famous DC superhero Superman as he tackles saving the world from evil billionaires, alien entities, while spreading kindness and hope at the same time. Also, enjoy the chaos that Superman’s dog, Krypto unleashes in the movie!

Streaming from: Dec 11

On JioHotstar

8. Single Papa

A newly divorced man-child delivers a shock to his family and friends by adopting a baby. While raising the baby, he transforms from a reckless individual to a responsible parent, paving the way for him to mature.

Streaming from: Dec 12

On Netflix

9. City of Shadows

This six-part Spanish crime thriller unravels the journey of a fallen detective pulled back into service when a charred, hanging body is discovered atop one of Gaudí’s most legendary architectural marvels in Barcelona.

Streaming from: Dec 12

On Netflix

10. Kaantha

Ayya, a legendary 1950s Madras filmmaker, navigates a complex friendship with his protege movie star as creative differences arise over a new production. This movie has a star-studded cast of Dulquer Salman, Rana Daggubati, Selvamani Selvaraj among others, making it a must-watch!

Streaming from: Dec 12

On Netflix

With these new OTT releases of movies and series, you will be spoiled for choices! So, what are you waiting for? Gather your favourite snacks, cuddle up in fluffy blankets, and start streaming these flicks now!

