Vizag beach road fire: Authorities push for new fire safety measures

A fire broke out at 7 am in the morning on December 10 in a multi-storey residential building located on Beach Road in Vizag. The city Police Commissioner, Shankhabrata Bagchi, immediately went to the scene of the incident and supervised the rescue operations.

The police arrived at the scene promptly and notified the nearby staff. Rescue operations took place on all sides of the building and on the multi-storey, ensuring that the people were transported to safe areas. After the fire was completely brought under control, the commissioner inspected the fire & safety equipment in the building.

He stated that although fire extinguishers were present in the multi-storey building, they were outdated. And the residents lack proper awareness regarding their correct use. The fire and police departments have been instructed to jointly conduct a fire safety audit and an electrical safety audit for all multi-storey buildings in the city. Furthermore, if fire extinguishers in multi-storey buildings have expired, new ones should be installed to replace them. Residents should also receive training on how to use fire extinguishers properly.

Also read: Vizag Navy Marathon to have over 17,000 participants: Collector

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.