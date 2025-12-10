Vizag Navy Marathon to have over 17,000 participants: Collector

The district collector, M N Harendira Prasad, has announced that the 10th edition of the Vizag Navy Marathon, organised by the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) as a part of the Navy Day celebrations, will be held on 14th December.

The collector stated that over 17,000 participants from 17 countries have registered for the annual event. A total of 1,000 staff members and 2,000 volunteers will be distributed throughout the venue to manage various arrangements, as discussed in a review meeting with officials on Tuesday.

The Eastern Naval Command authorities have stated that the marathon aims to promote physical fitness, coastal awareness, and great public participation in the Navy Day celebrations.

The Vizag Navy Marathon includes four categories: 42 km, 21 km, 10 km, and 5 km. The event will begin at RK beach and continue along the Visakhapatnam coastline.

The collector has instructed the district authorities to cooperate with the Navy authorities to ensure that the event is conducted smoothly. He also stated that sufficient parking arrangements, hydration points, medical services, and other emergency services would be available for the event. He called for thorough arrangements that are participant-friendly.

Each participant of the Vizag Navy Marathon will receive a T-shirt, a Navy-themed medal, breakfast, and other essentials.

Captains T.R.S. Kumar and Vinoth Tiwari, along with Commander Kishore, joined Lieutenant Commanders P. M. Naidu and Naresh, accompanied by GVMC representative Ramana Murthy. Officials from the Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (APEPDCL), along with several other dignitaries, were also in attendance.

