Light Dark
More...

    Now Reading: Vizag Navy Marathon to have over 17,000 participants: Collector

    1
    • 01

      Vizag Navy Marathon to have over 17,000 participants: Collector

    Light Dark

    Vizag Navy Marathon to have over 17,000 participants: Collector

    Team Yo! VizagNews/City UpdatesVisakhapatnam1 minute ago

    Vizag Navy Marathon to have over 17,000 participants: Collector

    The district collector, M N Harendira Prasad, has announced that the 10th edition of the Vizag Navy Marathon, organised by the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) as a part of the Navy Day celebrations, will be held on 14th December.

    The collector stated that over 17,000 participants from 17 countries have registered for the annual event. A total of 1,000 staff members and 2,000 volunteers will be distributed throughout the venue to manage various arrangements, as discussed in a review meeting with officials on Tuesday.

    The Eastern Naval Command authorities have stated that the marathon aims to promote physical fitness, coastal awareness, and great public participation in the Navy Day celebrations.

    The Vizag Navy Marathon includes four categories: 42 km, 21 km, 10 km, and 5 km. The event will begin at RK beach and continue along the Visakhapatnam coastline.

    The collector has instructed the district authorities to cooperate with the Navy authorities to ensure that the event is conducted smoothly. He also stated that sufficient parking arrangements, hydration points, medical services, and other emergency services would be available for the event. He called for thorough arrangements that are participant-friendly.

    Each participant of the Vizag Navy Marathon will receive a T-shirt, a Navy-themed medal, breakfast, and other essentials.

    Captains T.R.S. Kumar and Vinoth Tiwari, along with Commander Kishore, joined Lieutenant Commanders P. M. Naidu and Naresh, accompanied by GVMC representative Ramana Murthy. Officials from the Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (APEPDCL), along with several other dignitaries, were also in attendance.

    Read also: Vizag weather: Cold waves grip coast as Araku dips to single digits

    Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.

    Leave a reply

    Related Posts

    Previous Post

    Next Post

    Loading Next Post...
    Search
    Popular Now
    Show More
    Scroll to Top
    Loading

    Signing-in 3 seconds...

    Signing-up 3 seconds...