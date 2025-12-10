Vizag weather: Cold waves grip coast as Araku dips to single digits

After Cyclone Ditwah had passed, the coastal regions of Andhra Pradesh began to cool down rapidly. Dry and cold winds have affected three coastal districts in North: Alluri Seetharama Raju (ASR), Visakhapatnam, and Anakapalli for the last few days. The Alluri Seetharama Raju district has been recording single-digit temperatures, sometimes as low as below five degrees Celsius. The coastal city of Vizag has also been a recipient of colder, harsher weather, especially for those living on the outskirts.

During the early hours of Tuesday, 9th December, Akkireddipalem in Pendurthi recorded a shocking 13.5 °C. Regions around the airport, including Pendurthi, Sujatha Nagar, Tunglam, Narava, and Chinnamudidiwada, have experienced severe cold winds, particularly in the evenings.

Additionally, Gajuwaka and Padmanabdam have documented 15.9°C and 16°C. For places like Arilova, Anandapuram, and Goapalpatnam, the temperatures have been around 17°C. Bheemunipatnam, on the other hand, has remained somewhat warmer than the others at 18°C. These cold wave conditions have made living conditions difficult, especially for night-time employees and outdoor workers.

Araku has noted a temperature of 4.7°C, marking the second consecutive day of temperatures below 5°C. G. Madugula marked a frigid 5.5°C, while Dumbriguda logged a close 5.7°C. The district hub, Paderu, touched a chilly 6.7°C. Pedabayalu reported a temperature of 7.1°C, and temperatures hovered near 8 °C across Munchingputtu, Chintapalli, Lambasingi, and Hukumpeta.

Temperatures below 15°C have been recorded in several parts of the Anakapalle district. Madugula, Vaddadi, Makavarapalem, and Cheedikada have seen temperatures around 12°C. Ravikamatham, Narsipatnam, and Yelamanchili logged close to 13°C. Anakapalli town has recorded a minimum temperature of 14.7°C.

