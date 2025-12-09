TET exam to be conducted at over 10 centres in Vizag from Dec 10th to 21st

The Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) will be conducted at 12 centres in the district starting from December 10th to 21st, said District Education Officer N Prem Kumar. He said that there are 11 centres for the TET exam in the Vizag district, and one centre is in Makavarapalem, Anakapalle district.

The officer explained that a total of 26,248 candidates, including in-service teachers, will be taking the examination. The exam is scheduled to take place in two sessions: the first from 9:30 AM to 12:00 PM and the second from 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM. He reviewed the arrangements for the examination with officials from different departments at the Collectorate VC Hall on Tuesday and provided details.

Prem Kumar asked everyone to behave responsibly in the examination and provide full cooperation for its smooth conduct. He advised that officials should have police security, drinking water facilities and medical camps set up at all the centres. He directed the concerned officials to take steps to ensure an uninterrupted power supply and to run bus services on the respective routes according to the examination time.

The officer informed that there are a total of 121 scribes at the 12 centres, and he advised the managers of the respective centres to make arrangements for this. The DEO stated that officers have been appointed for supervision, and a special help desk has also been set up in the DEO office.

It was suggested that officials or candidates writing the exam can contact the phone numbers 9177292969, 9618584051, 8328524861 for help. AD G. Gopi Krishna, RIO Chandrasekhar, Deputy DEO Someshwara Rao, I&PR, Electricity, Police, Medical, RTC, and GVMC officials participated in the meeting.

