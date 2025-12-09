Virat Kohli visits Simhachalam Temple in Vizag after ODI win against South Africa

Indian cricketers Virat Kohli and Washington Sundar have visited the famous Simhachalam Temple in Vizag and offered prayers to Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy.

The visit took place after India won against South Africa in the ODI (One-Day International) series, which was held at Visakhapatnam’s ACA-VDCA Stadium. The temple officials have met with the cricketers and arranged everything for their darshan.

Virat Kohli and Washington Sundar have performed the rituals, including embracing the sacred Kappasthambham (holy pillar) and offering special prayers to the deity. at the temple in Vizag. After the ritual was completed, the temple priests recited Vedic hymns and offered Teertha Prasadam, Swami Vari Sesha Vastramand, and a portrait of the deity to the cricketers.

The temple authorities have stated that the visit was conducted peacefully and all the rituals were conducted and completed according to tradition.

