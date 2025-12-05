AP govt allocates 480 acres for Adani-Google AI data centre in Visakhapatnam

​Adani Infra Pvt Ltd has been allotted 480 acres of land in Visakhapatnam and Anakapalle by the Andhra Pradesh government for the planned 1 GW AI data centre which is reported to consume electricity comparable to half of Mumbai’s annual consumption.

Raiden Infotech India has informed the state government that the notified partners of Google for this AI data centre are Adani Infra (India), Bharti Airtel Ltd, Adani Power India Pvt Ltd, Adani Connex India Pvt Ltd, Nxtra Data Ltd, and Nxtra Vizag Ltd.

On December 2, an order stated that 480 acres of land in Anakapalle and Visakhapatnam will be transferred to Adani Infra Private Ltd after careful examination and approval by the Council of Ministers at their meeting on November 28, 2025.​

Raiden Infotech is investing Rs 87,500 crore in the project in Andhra Pradesh and is setting up the Data Centre in phases. Over a period of time, the state government will give Rs 22,000 crore as incentives. Raiden Infotech specifically requested that the allotted land be transferred to the Adani Group.

Chief Minister Chandra Babu Naidu also stated that Google initially mentioned an investment of $10 billion USD, but the amount has now increased to $15 billion USD.

