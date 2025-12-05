Skating rinks in Vizag come alive for the national roller skating championship

The 63rd National Roller Skating Championship, which begins today (5 December) in Vizag, will continue till 15 December, according to AP Roller Skating Association president J Sudhakara Reddy.

Giving details of the competition at a press conference at the skating rink at VMRDA Park on 5 December, Sudhakara Reddy said the event would see participation of athletes from 34 States and union territories. “The championship is being organised with the courtesy of the Roller Skating Federation of India (RSFI) and in collaboration with the Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs, Government of India.”

He expressed gratitude for the State government’s cooperation in organising the competitions.

According to Andhra Pradesh Roller Skating Federation organising secretary Thomas Chowdhury, the National Roller Skating Championship competitions are being organised at Shivaji Park Skating Rink, Kailasagiri and Boyapalem Skating Rink in Vizag. Skaters from various States have already reached the city and are practising.

