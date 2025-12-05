Akhanda 2 Release Postponed Due to Technical Glitch

Disappointing the fans of Balakrishna, the release of Akhanda 2, slated for today (5 December), has been postponed.

Announcing it in a post on ‘X’, 14 Reels Plus, the makers of the pan-India movie, cited ‘a technical glitch’ as the reason for the postponement. “We will come out with a fresh date soon after clearing the hurdles,” said the producers.

The announcement was made within hours of the cancellation of the premier show of the film, which was to be screened at 10 p.m. on 4 December.

Fans of the hero, who gathered in large numbers at Leelamahal and other theatres in Visakhapatnam with high expectations, returned disappointed. With teasers of the flick, packed with high-voltage action scenes, creating a positive buzz, hype was at its peak, and the fans decorated theatres with huge cutouts of their hero. Amid all the hangama, the postponement has poured cold water on their excitement.

Earlier, the Madras High Court had directed the movie producers to stop the release after an agency filed a petition alleging that the makers owed Rs. 28 crore to it.

With the postponement, there is a possibility of the movie being released ahead of Sankranti, joining the Pongal race.

Also read: Two held on charge of running belt shops

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more Vizag news updates.