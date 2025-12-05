Illegal Liquor Sales: Anandapuram Police Arrest Two

The Anandapuram police have cracked the whip on belt shops and arrested two persons in connection with illegal trade. Following information that belt shops were running in Anandapuram mandal, the police conducted raids in two villages and seized liquor bottles.

According to the police, in a raid conducted in Mamidilova village, one G Naga Raju (42) was found to be running a belt shop. He was arrested, and 95 bottles of liquor were seized. Similarly, in another raid conducted at Gandigundam village, K Gangaraju (42) was arrested on the same charge, and 211 liquor bottles were seized from him.

Cases were registered against the two accused, and they were remanded. The Anandapuram police warned that stringent measures would be taken to curb illegal liquor sales.

Also read: Delicate surgery performed on two-year-old girl to restore eye sight