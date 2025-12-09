New OTT releases this week to watch! (8-14th December, 2025)

The weekend is nearly upon us, and that means it’s the perfect moment to spruce up your watchlists! OTT platforms have rolled out a fresh slate of titles brimming with captivating storylines. Craving a gripping documentary, a spine-tingling crime mystery, or a lively adventure? This week’s OTT lineup has something delightful for every mood.

Start your week with these entertaining new OTT releases!

December 9th

1. Badly in Love

Produced by MEGUMI, this new romance reality series brings together 11 former delinquents to stay under one roof for 14 days to learn about true love.

On Netflix

2. Real Kashmir Football Club

This real life story comes from the heart of Kashmir where two underdogs build one of India’s most unlikely professional football clubs, turning

On SonyLIV

December 10th

3. Merv

Anna and Russ broke up and their beloved dog, Merv, has taken it tough. To cheer up Merv, the duo begin to engage in the world’s most awkward co-parenting arrangement. While they work on fixing their dog’s broken heart, they find a few sparks on their way.

On Amazon Prime Video

4. Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2

With Grover vanished and Camp Half-Blood’s future teetering on the edge, Percy sets sail into the treacherous Sea of Monsters, where towering beasts lurk and relentless enemies lie in wait.

On JioHotstar

December 11th

5. Man vs Baby

Serving as a continuation of the Man vs Bee movie, Trevor Bingley plans to have a peaceful and quiet Christmas, while house-sitting a luxury penthouse. Things change when he finds himself in charge of an abandoned baby. Can he have the calm Christmas he hoped for or will it descend into chaos?

On Netflix

6. Had I Not Seen The Sun- Part 2

After following the tragic high school romance and initial trauma, the second part of the series deals with the actual circumstances that pushed Li Jen-yao into becoming the serial Rainstorm Killer.

On Netflix

December 12th

7. Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery

Detective Benoit Blanc teams up with an earnest young priest where he has to investigate an almost perfect crime at a small-town church with a dark history.

On Netflix

8. The Great Shamsuddin Family

Bani Ahmed has an important deadline for a job application to the US. She has only 12 hours to finish the project. But her family visit her house, one by one, and drop one problem after the other, creating a great crisis in the family.

On JioHotstar

9. Saali Mohabbat

This intense suspense thriller revolves around a housewife Smita, whose life takes a sharp turn into chaos when she gets dragged into a shocking double murder investigation involving her husband and his cousin.

On Zee5

Keep the entertainment spirit alive all weekend long with these newly dropped gems. So, what’s holding you back? Grab your favourite snacks, wrap yourself in the coziest blankets, and dive into these irresistible picks right away!

