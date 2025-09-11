Blending regional narratives, gripping thrillers and emotionally resonant dramas, Sony LIV has solidified its position as a leading OTT Platform in India. It has revealed an all-inclusive mix of genres in the year 2025. Among the standout releases are Scam 2010: The Subrata Roy Saga, directed by Hansal Mehta, Maharani season 4, starring Huma Qureshi, directed by Sudhir Mishra, Shark Tank India, Undekhi, Summer of 76, Freedom at Midnight 2 and Gullak 5. Here are the listed Sony LIV original series 2025 releases that you can choose to watch:

Hindi Originals

1. Dynasty (Moh Nistha Satta)

Directed by Sahil Sangha, this political drama stars Raveena Tandon, Ronit Roy, Talat Aziz, Prakash Belawadi, Gurfateh Pirzada and Zeyn Shaw. It showcases complex situations of elite family legacies.

2. Real Kashmir Football Club

This football journey from Kashmir, directed by Mahesh Mathai, is inspired by true events, where two remarkable men made their dream of a professional football club in the state a reality with their perseverance.

3. Summer of 76

This coming-of-age drama by Sudhir Mishra is set during the emergency period of 1976, featuring Vishal Vashishtha and Isha Talwar.

4. Civil Lines

A test of modern-day love stories, this multi-starer has some of the finest actors like Renuka Shahane and actor cum director/producer Anurag Kashyap.

5. Scam 2010: The Subrata Roy Saga

One of Hansal Mehta’s most popular franchises, it takes you back to the memoirs of one of India’s most controversial business stories.

6. Freedom at Midnight Season 2

Unfolding the untold stories from the independence era, directed by Nikhil Advani.

7. Gullak Season 5

Mishra family returns with a potluck of humour and emotions by Shreyansh Pandey in the newest season of Gullak.

8. Undekhi Season 4

A crime thriller delving into power struggles and edgy plot twists by Ashish R. Shukla

9. 13th-Some lessons aren’t taught in classrooms

Explore unconventional life lessons in this Nishil Sheth directorial.

Malayalam Originals

1. Unfair

Director P.R. Arun brings out the best of thought-provoking narrative in this OG tale.

2. Blindfold-Undertrial

Evoking the literal symbolism of the Lady Justice Statue, it is directed by Anzarulla, featuring Arjun Radhakrishnan, along with others.

3. Eyes

A psychotic horror drama by Manu Asokan keeps you on the edge.

Tamil Originals

1. Free Love

A bold take on love and life choices, it is directed by Abbas Ahmed.

2. The Madras Mystery- Fall of a Superstar

This Nazriya Nazim starrer is set on a murder mystery of the 1940s. It is directed by Sooriya Prathap.

3. Sethurajan IPS

Prabhudeva’s OTT debut as a cop cracking a politically sensitive case.

4. Theevinai Pottru

Satyaraj’s rural murder mystery directed by Sathish Raja Dharmar.

5. Kutram Purindhavan- The Guilty One:

A visual delight for crime thriller lovers, directed by Selvamani.

Telugu Originals

1. Brinda 2

Trisha offers exceptional performance in this Surya Vangala directorial.

2. Black and White

Directed by Praveen Sattaru, a fictional corporate drama starring Jagapathi Babu.

Other releases include:

Million Dollar Listing India 2 which is produced by Banijay Asia.

MasterChef India, produced by Endemol Shine India

Shark Tank India 5 by Studio Next.

To sum up, Sony LIV original series OTT releases in 2025, has made the platform truly shine by laying a spread of amazing series and entertainment. From gripping thrillers to heartwarming originals and regional gems there was something in store for all. Captivating Bollywood flair to thought provoking South Indian stories and unscripted international adaptation, it truly brings you edge of your seat excitement and emotional depth. Tune into Sony LIV and witness stellar performances that redefine your binge watching experience!

