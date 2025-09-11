As many as 145 Andhra persons, who were stranded in the riot-hit Nepal, reached Visakhapatnam safely in a special flight arranged by the government on 11 September night. While 105 of them belong to the North Andhra region, the remaining were from Chittoor and Kadapa districts.

Vehicles were arranged to drop them at their doorstep in their native places.

Later, the flight left Visakhapatnam for Kadapa with the remaining 40 persons.

Those who arrived in Visakhapatnam were received by MP Sribharat, MLAs Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, P Vishnukumar Raju and Vamsikrishna Srinivas, District Collector M N Harendhira Prasad, CP Shanka Brata Bagchi and others at the airport.

Expressing happiness over the safe return of the stranded Andhra people from Nepal in special flight, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu thanked the central government for acting promptly and extending all help to the State government. He was all praise for Ministers Lokesh, Vangalapudi Anitha and Kandula Durgesh for tackling the situation successfully.

