Andhra University will host the South India Inter-University Cricket Men’s Tournament this year, according to A. Vijayamohan, director of AU Department of Physical Education.

Speaking at the department’s meeting in Visakhapatnam, Vijayamohan said that the tournament would be held at the AU grounds.

About the intercollegiate sports to be held this year, Vijayamohan said the university team would be selected for the archery men’s and women’s categories on 19 September, while yoga men’s and women’s teams would be selected on 25 September.

This year, the intercollegiate sports would be organised in five categories for women and men. Competitions in kabaddi, hockey, football, cricket, handball, kho kho, basketball, boxing, kick boxing, and other sports would be held. Players from affiliated colleges from five districts would participate in the completions. He said that the players selected in the intercollegiate tournament would have the opportunity to participate in South India University competitions, said Vijayamohan.

A. Pallavi, Head of AU Physical Education Department, said that proposals were sent to the authorities for the organisation of various sports competitions in connection with the ongoing centenary celebrations of the university.

