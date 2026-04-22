Job Mela in Visakhapatnam: 180+ Vacancies on April 24

A job mela will be held at the National Career Service Centre at Kancharapalem in Visakhapatnam on Friday (April 24).

According to a press note issued by the Centre Sub-Regional Employment Officer Shyam Sundar Nittala, companies like Innov Sources Private Limited, Saran Motors Royal Enfield Stores and Tata Electronics will select candidates for over 180 vacant posts in their organisations at this job mela in Visakhapatnam.

Candidates in the age group of 18-40 with a qualification of SSC, Intermediate or a degree are eligible to attend the mela which will begin at 10 AM

Salary ranges from 1.9 lakh to 3.2 lakh per annum.

Selected candidates will have to work in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam and Bengaluru.

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