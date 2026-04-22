GVMC Summer Sports Training Camps for Vizag Students

The GVMC will soon organise summer sports training camps in Vizag. Announcing it at a meeting held on Tuesday, GVMC Additional Commissioner P Nallanayya sought cooperation for it from the representatives of sports associations in the city and the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh.

Giving details, he said training camps for school students would soon be organised in collaboration with the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh. School students would be trained in 33 types of sports which include athletics, ball badminton, body building, badminton, beach volleyball, beach football, basketball, boxing, chess, football, handball, hockey, judo, karate, kick boxing, kabaddi, koko, modern pentathlon, netball, roller skating, power lifting, pesapollo, throw ball, triathlon, taekwondo, table tennis, tennis, volleyball and weight lifting.

The Additional Commissioner asked the sports associations to provide information about the sports grounds in the city, the names and details of the training experts related to the sports.

The Additional Commissioner said that the representatives of the sports associations should provide the relevant details to the Sports Director Appalaraju.

Visakha West constituency MLA and Government Whip PGVR Naidu, who attended the meeting as a representative of the sports associations, made several suggestions.

He said that training camps would be of great help to students.

In view of the intense heat, officials were aske to provide basic facilities like drinking water to the students at the camps.

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