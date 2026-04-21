Chandanotsavam 2026 a Grand Success at Simhachalam Temple

But for jostling in the last hour, the annual sacred event of Chandanotsavam 2026 passed off peacefully at the hilltop temple of Simhachalam on April 20.

Entry to the uphill was stopped at 6 PM, and the darshan process continued till 1.30 AM on Tuesday. Over 1.34 lakh devotees had the ‘nijarupadarsanam‘ of the Lord on the day.

The district administration made elaborate arrangements for hassle-free darshan. Drinking water, buttermilk and biscuits were given to the people who waited in queues for their turn.

Special buses were operated by the RTC and the temple authorities for the convenience of devotees who thronged the temple from different parts.

District Collector Abhishikth Kishore said the annual event was successfully held in a peaceful atmosphere. Speaking to the media, he said that the queue lines started from 3 AM and devotees had a darshan without any interruption. He said that facilities like drinking water, buttermilk and biscuits were continuously provided in the queue lines keeping in mind the intensity of the sun. He said that the devotees expressed satisfaction with the arrangements made by the government.

The Collector said the festival was successfully organised with the collective efforts of the district administration, police department, temple staff and volunteers. He reminded that the team of ministers was constantly monitoring and providing necessary instructions. He said that the darshan process went fast because the devotees cooperated by not bringing mobile phones.

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