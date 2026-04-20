5 Things to do alone in Vizag when you need a break!

Feeling the need for some solo time to recharge? Vizag, with its laid-back charm and diverse experiences, is the perfect city for a rejuvenating break by yourself. Whether you’re a local needing a breather or a traveller seeking a new adventure, here are some of the best things you can do alone in Vizag to unwind, reflect, and rediscover your own company.

Here are things to do alone in Vizag when you need a break:

1. Have a comforting brunch at Bean Board, VIP road

What better way to start a slow morning than grabbing a delicious breakfast in one of Vizag’s cosiest, most comfortable cafes? Try a comforting brekkie bowl or beetroot hummus toast. Craving something rich and creamy? Choose a refreshing Kaffee Crème Brûlée Latte. Prefer a fizzy, bitter drink? Opt for their kaffee tonic for a kick.

Address: Bean Board, VIP Road

2. Book solo movie tickets

We don’t talk about this enough. Going to the movies alone might sound adventurous at first, but many find it empowering and enjoyable. Once you experience a film by yourself, you might find it’s a habit you’ll want to keep. And with many vintage and modern movie theatres in the city, you can pick the place of your choice.

3. Spend a cosy afternoon reading in Pages

For those who choose books over movies, this idea is perfect for a quiet day. Spend a few hours in Pages’ cosy sitting spots, and enjoy a cup of coffee while there. You can also enjoy the snacks and drinks on sale there.

Address: Pages- The Bookstore, Old Jail Road

4. Enjoy the golden hour by the beach

It’s rare to live in a city that offers both mountains and beaches, and Vizag gives you the best of both worlds. With hills framing the coastline, golden hour here feels nothing short of magical. If you enjoy a lively vibe, head to RK Beach. But if you’re in the mood for something quieter and more untouched, Rushikonda or Sagar Nagar are your go-to spots.

5. Explore new spots!

The newly opened Inorbit Mall is the perfect place to spend your day, whether you’re window shopping or ready to splurge a little. From shopping at stores to food spots, it’s a space waiting to be explored, so go ahead and discover the places before everyone else does.

Address: Inorbit Mall, Kailasapuram

Taking time for yourself in Vizag can be both refreshing and inspiring. From beach sunsets to book-filled afternoons, the city offers plenty of ways to enjoy your own company. The next time you need a break, try one of these solo adventures, the perfect reminder that some of the best memories are made when you’re on your own journey.

Add post: Vizag through the seasons: What makes each one special?

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertainment recommendations.