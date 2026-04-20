Cordelia Cruises Visakhapatnam: International Sailing Soon!

Visakhapatnam is set to become an international cruise tourism destination with the launch of international sailings by Cordelia Cruises.

The tourism department has reported that international services will begin from July 15. The Cordelia Cruise will depart from the international terminal in Visakhapatnam on July 15 and travel to Singapore via Chennai, then to Phuket (Thailand), Langkawi (Malaysia), and Kuala Lumpur.

The cruise will stay in Chennai for two days. From there, it will depart on the 18th and spend three days in Hai Si (19th, 20th, and 21st), then in Phuket, Thailand (22nd and 23rd). The cruise will reach Langkawi Cruise Terminal in Malaysia on the 24th and Kuala Lumpur on the 26th. The ship will remain in Singapore on the 27th and 28th.

This 14-day international tour will end on the 28th, according to K Vijayamohan, the President of the Tours and Travels Association of Andhra Pradesh. He further stated that the Cordelia Cruise will attract tourists in particular.

The president also stated that those who wish to travel should possess a passport with at least six months’ validity by the start of the journey. Visas are not required for Thailand and Malaysia, while a visa for Singapore can be obtained upon arrival.

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