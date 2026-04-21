Ecotourism Places in India You Must Add to Your Bucket List!

There is something magical about being surrounded by the beauty of nature. Away from the hustle and fast-paced living of the city, escaping to a place blessed with endless greenery, a break is needed every once in a while. These destinations are also known as ecotourism destinations, which focus on protecting natural resources while learning more about the place’s history and heritage. If you are looking to escape from the hustle of the city, here are four ecotourism places in India, like Chilika Lake, Kodaikanal and other places that should be on your bucket list!

Top 4 ecotourism places in India that you should visit now!

1. Odisha

Located close to Visakhapatnam, Odisha is India’s best-kept secret. It features magnificent mountains, incredible wildlife, delicate art and crafts and beautiful beaches. You can explore ancient temples, wildlife, tribes, Buddhist sites, trekking, camping, and other water sports.

Bhitarkanika Wildlife Sanctuary is also known as the Mini Amazon of India. It is the second-largest mangrove ecosystem in India. The sanctuary has mangrove creeks, saltwater crocodiles, and clear beaches.

Chilika Lake is Asia’s largest brackish water lagoon and is the second largest brackish water lagoon in the world. The lake covers over 1,100 sq km and is a biodiversity hotspot where millions of migratory birds reside in winter. The endangered Irrawaddy dolphins can be seen from the lake, near Satapada.

2. Kerala

Dubbed as God’s Own Country, Kerala is a serene eco-tourism destination that has lush greenery and beautiful backwaters. The place is famous for its wellness treatments, religious heritage, and diverse attractions of coastal beauty, historic forts, and culinary wonders.

Thenmala is India’s first planned ecotourism destination, which has various adventure activities to take part in, like boating, nature trails, and trekking. The name translates to ‘Honey Hill’, derived from the region’s rich honey production and exports.

Jatayu Earth’s Centre is a national park and tourism centre at Chadayamangalam in Kerala. It is situated 1,150 feet above mean sea level, and travellers can reach this place through a cable car. It also features the world’s largest bird sculpture.

3. Andaman and Nicobar Islands

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands offer an idyllic blend of palm-fringed beaches and crystal clear turquoise waters. The islands have many experiences, such as delicious seafood items, serene shores embedded in nature, and lively beaches.

Radhanagar Beach is a stunning beach located on Havelock Island and is one of the cleanest beaches in Asia. The white sand pairs really well with the clear blue water. This beach offers stunning sunset views and light water activities.

You can also explore the mangrove forests of Baratang Island, which are essential for safeguarding the coast and helpful for biodiversity. Paddling a canoe or kayak is a good way to explore these waterways.

4. Kodaikanal

Kodaikanal is a hill town in Tamil Nadu that is also referred to as the ‘Princess of Hills’. The town has picturesque hill slopes that have cool breezes flowing in, making this the perfect place to escape to.

Mannavanur Lake is a misty waterbody that is surrounded by the mighty peaks of Nilgiris on all sides. You can reach this beautiful lake by taking a trek through the trail around the Poombarai village.

Pine Forest is an example of conservation of virgin woods and surrounding landscapes. The forest is enriched with the sweet fragrance of pine, making it the best place to be one with nature.

With these top-rated ecotourism destinations in India, you can explore places blessed by nature! So, what are you waiting for? Pack your bags, make plans, and go for a wild adventure!

Also read: Tourist Attractions in Vizag: Ultimate Vizag travel guide 2026 edition

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