1. Alleppey (Alappuzha)

Famed for its vast network of canals, lagoons, and backwaters, Alleppey is Kerala’s most celebrated backwater destination. Glide through its calm waters on a houseboat and soak in views of swaying coconut groves, expansive paddy fields, and authentic Kerala village life.

Don’t miss the iconic Nehru Trophy Boat Race, a grand spectacle that draws photographers and tourists from all over the world.

2. Kavvayi Backwaters, Payyanur

Located in northern Kerala, the Kavvayi backwaters are among the largest in the region and are best known for their elegant houseboats.

Explore the Theyyam rituals and temple festivals of Payyanur, or take a detour to the Edayilakadu Island, home to a sacred forest dedicated to snake worship, an age-old tradition unique to Kerala.

3. Thiruvallam Backwaters, Thiruvananthapuram

For those seeking a mix of adventure and solitude, Thiruvallam is the perfect pick. Paddle your way through the waters via canoeing or kayaking.

Nearby attractions include local villages that demonstrate houseboat craftsmanship, and the revered Parshurama Temple, honouring the mythological creator of Kerala.

Also, explore the Veli Tourist Village, bordered by the Veli Lagoon and the Arabian Sea, where you can enjoy water activities in a scenic setting.

4. Poovar

Located near Kovalam in southern Kerala, Poovar is an unspoiled backwater retreat surrounded by narrow canals and the Neyyar River.

Unlike other destinations, Poovar’s higher water levels keep trees partially submerged, creating a surreal landscape. It’s also a haven for bird watchers, with sightings of exotic species like the Kingfisher, Brahminy Kite, Night Heron and more.

5. Alumkadavu, Kollam

Alumkadavu holds the distinction of being the origin point for Kerala’s iconic kettuvaloms, the traditional boats transformed into luxury houseboats. Here, you can witness artisans crafting boats using eco-friendly materials like coir and wood. The peaceful surroundings make it a wonderful place to relax and rejuvenate.

6. Valiyaparamba Backwaters

Located in north Kerala, the Valiyaparamba backwaters are postcard material. Formed by four rivers, this destination is lined with lush mangrove trails, making it a hotspot for nature lovers and photography buffs.

Take a ferry to the majestic Bekal Fort nearby and unwind on nearby beaches like Pallikere and Kappil. It’s the ideal place for travellers looking to unplug and connect with Kerala’s natural beauty.

7. Padanna Backwaters, Kasaragod

In the Kasaragod district lies Padanna, a backwater village famous for oyster and mussel farming. Visitors can even take part in the farming process, making it an interactive experience. The region is also celebrated for its local seafood cuisine, deeply influenced by its aquatic produce.

Don’t miss a trip to Kareem’s Forest, a 32-acre manmade sanctuary of spice plantations and exotic flora. And for a magical experience, try one of the moonlit backwater cruises offered here.

With its mesmerising backwaters, Kerala rightfully earns its title of “God’s Own Country.” While we at Vizag are proudly in love with our beaches, these backwater destinations in Kerala offer a slower, calmer charm. The next time you’re planning a trip away from Vizag, consider gliding through Kerala’s unforgettable backwaters!

