The fear of missing out in life is common and real. It is easy to compare ourselves with others and feel unsatisfied – which isn’t the healthiest coping mechanisms. During times like these, when situations are overwhelming, take a step back and spend some time with yourself. Here are 7 great solo date ideas in Vizag to try out and enjoy your company more!

1. Appreciate the arts

Starting from the scenic beaches and fluffy clouds over the city, art is constant. If you love visual arts and appreciate the meaning of an art piece, visit these art galleries in Vizag.

Sampath Art Gallery is tucked into the busy corner of CBM Compound and you can find a small staircase leading you to the quaint art gallery.

For a more authentic art gallery experience with art and mood lighting, visit Dys Art Gallery. This place displays art from every type of artist, from beginner to professional.

Eastern Art Museum is an unconventional art gallery, with different types of artistic items on display, which you can purchase.

2. Shop till you drop at the street markets

Retail therapy is a guilty pleasure that can makes you feel instantly better. Here are some street markets in Vizag you can visit.

Jagadamba Junction and Kurupam markets have everything related to fashion – hats, sunglasses, antique watches, jewellery – you name it, they have it. Be prepared to spend a long time on foot while visiting these markets.

Old Book Market is the place to go to for age-old books available at reasonable prices. You can find a large variety of books including academic, non-fiction, and self-help books in good condition.

If you are in search of some decor and household items, you can always visit Poorna Market. You can also find fresh produce like vegetables, fruit, flowers, and meat along with various mixes of spices here.

3. Borrow a book from the public library

Reading is a form of travelling to another dimension without moving a step from your house. For a change of place and thought, pick up a book from the public library in Vizag. You can lounge around here and read a book of your choice in the general section.

4. Treat yourself to street food

Street food is quick, steaming hot, and loaded with spice and flavour. It is perfect for those days when burdened thoughts plague the mind.

For starters, you can visit the Night Food Court at Old Jail Road for balanced options to choose from. YMCA Food Street is a place where there are several food stalls and a great view of the beach to enjoy your steaming food with.

Another busy place is the Madilapalem Food Court where the patrons are the youngsters of the city. The OG of all street food has to be the Jagadamba Food Street. With each stall selling age-old classic snacks, you can taste experience and perfection in each dish.

5. Stroll through museums

One of the best solo date ideas in Vizag is to visit a museum. Take your time and stroll through the fragments of a bygone era, it is a very soothing activity to engage in. Some museums to visit in Vizag are the Visakha Museum, INS Kurusura Museum, TU 142 Aircraft Museum, and Ramanaidu Studios.

Each of these places has a unique mix of heritage, pop-culture, and history of Vizag, making them memorable!

6. Explore the city’s heritage

Vizag is a treasure trove of heritage, waiting to be explored. There are many known and hidden heritage spots in the city which need to be appreciated. You can map out the various heritage sites in Vizag for a personal heritage walk by yourself! Here are a few places you can include in your itinerary:

The Kurupam Tomb

Town Hall

Hawa Mahal

Thotlakonda Buddhist Complex

The Dutch Cemetery

7. Let out the adrenaline!

When your mind is full of thoughts, it is best to release the adrenaline in you at a manageable place. For this, visit the Vishwanadh Sports Club in Akkayapalem. There are numerous adrenaline-pumping activities like 360-degree cycling, go-karting, and rope courses to choose from!

With these 7 great solo date ideas in Vizag, the next time you want some time for yourself, pick one of these ideas and have fun! Let us know which of these ideas is your favourite!

