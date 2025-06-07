In a disturbing incident in Ganjam district, two minor girls, aged 11 and 15, were allegedly abducted by four youths on 3 June 2025 (Tuesday) night, after which they proceeded to gangrape them. The crime was reported to the police on 5 June (Thursday) after the mother of one of the victims filed a complaint. The cousins had been attending a wedding in a local village when they were approached by two men, one of whom was known to one of the girls. The men allegedly convinced the girls to leave with them on motorbikes.

According to police reports, the two men took the girls to a nearby location where two additional accomplices were waiting. There, the four allegedly held the girls captive and assaulted them before abandoning them. The girls returned home early Wednesday, and after disclosing their ordeal to family members, the incident was reported to the authorities with the support of local villagers.

Acting promptly, Golanthara police launched an investigation and, using intelligence and tracking methods, apprehended the four suspects on Saturday as they attempted to escape to Visakhapatnam. The arrests were made without incident, and the accused are now in custody for interrogation.

The Berhampur Superintendent of Police stated that the perpetrators of the gangrape case in Ganjam had built trust with the victims over time to carry out the crime. The incident, falling under the Golanthara police station’s jurisdiction, has caused widespread outrage in the community.

Read also: Visakhapatnam & surrounding regions to target $120 Billion GDP by 2032: Chandrababu Naidu

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.