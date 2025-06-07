Whether it is a Pizza Margherita or a good Paneer Tikka, there’s nothing more soul-soothing than a soft, gooey cheesy dish. There’s something comforting in the tender, creamy texture of it – no wonder it is beloved by people across the world! And if you’re in Vizag, you’re in luck. The city is home to some indulgent cheese-loaded delights that are bound to satisfy your cravings. Here are six cheesy dishes in Visakhapatnam you absolutely must try:

1. Cheese Pasta Wheel – Brew N Cue

If you haven’t tried pasta tossed in a wheel of cheese, you’re missing out on a theatrical and flavorful experience. Known as Pasta alla ruota, this Italian dish involves freshly cooked pasta being stirred inside a hollowed-out wheel of Parmesan or Grana Padano, melting just enough cheese to coat every strand perfectly.

Where to eat: Brew N Cue, Daspalla Hills

2. Hong Kong Baked Rice – Waltair Kitchen

A layered fusion classic, Hong Kong Baked Rice brings together egg-fried rice, rich sauces, and a golden blanket of melted cheese. A product of British influence in Hong Kong, this dish combines Eastern flavours with Western comfort-food, resulting in a dish that is cheesy, slightly sweet, and oh-so-satisfying.

Where to eat: Waltair Kitchen, Hotel PL Grand, Siripuram Circle

3. Cheese Kunafa – Al Baik

Sweet meets savoury in this beloved Middle Eastern dessert. Kunafa (or Knafeh) is made from fine pastry strands or semolina dough layered with a gooey cheese center, then soaked in sugar syrup. Originating from Nablus in Palestine, this dessert is crunchy, cheesy, and sweet.

Where to eat: Al Baik, Yendada

4. Swiss Cheese Fondue – Upland Bistro

Straight from the Alps to the heart of Vizag, Swiss fondue is the ultimate cheesy communal dish. It is made by bubbling a variety of cheeses together! In Upland Bistro, you can pair Fondue with your choice of vegetables or chicken for dipping.

Where to eat: Upland Bistro, Opposite Waltair Club Road, Waltair Uplands

5. Cheese Quesadillas – Flying Spaghetti Monster

Crispy on the outside, and gooey on the inside, quesadillas are Mexican comfort food at its finest. Stuffed with cheese and grilled to perfection, these make for a satisfying snack or a full-fledged cheesy meal.

Where to eat: Flying Spaghetti Monster, Waltair Main Road, Waltair Uplands

6. Mac and Cheese – Gluttons Garage

Few things scream “comfort food” like a good bowl of mac and cheese. Rich, creamy, and baked with a golden crust, Gluttons Garage gives this classic dish its due, offering a version that’s equal parts nostalgia and indulgence.

Where to eat: Gluttons Garage, Beach Road, Beside Aqua Sports Complex

If warm, melty, and over-the-top cheesy is your love language, these six dishes in Visakhapatnam are calling your name. Go ahead and dive fork-first into the city’s creamiest comfort foods.

