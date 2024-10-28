There’s something extremely pleasant about indulging in a classic French dish, whether it’s a rich, buttery quiche or a perfectly seasoned coq au vin. After all, French cuisine is known for its sophisticated and bold flavours. While Vizag may not boast many dedicated French bistros, several restaurants around the city do offer a taste of France by including select dishes in their menus. Here are 7 must-try French dishes and the best places to find them in Visakhapatnam!

1. Crêpe

Crêpes are delicate, paper-thin pancakes from France, made in both sweet and savoury varieties. These treats can be filled with anything from Nutella and jam to ham, cheese, or even seafood. The batter is a simple blend of flour, eggs, melted butter, salt, milk, and water.

You can enjoy this treat at Gluttons Garage in Kirlampudi Layout, which has options like Lemon and Sugar Crêpes or Biscoff N Banana Crêpes. For home delivery, The Mad Batter, a cloud bakery in Vizag, offers delights such as Dark Chocolate and Lotus Biscoff Crêpes. These are available to order via Swiggy and Zomato.

2. Ratatouille

Ratatouille is a rustic French Provençal vegetable stew originating in Nice. It’s a dish rooted in simplicity and was traditionally made by farmers to make the most of available vegetables.

You’ll find a hearty take on this dish in Vizag at Circars Bistro in Waltair Uplands. Theu=ir Ratatouille is a medley of bell peppers, zucchini, baby corn, beans, and carrots, all slow-cooked with fragrant herbs and olive oil for a wholesome, flavorful meal.

3. Crème Brûlée

Crème brûlée is a velvety, vanilla-infused custard dessert, topped with a crisp layer of caramelized sugar. Its smooth texture contrasts with the crunchy topping, making it a favourite worldwide, so much so that it even has its own holiday (July 27)!

You can enjoy this French classic at Fresh Choice Patisserie in Waltair or District 12 Resto Cafe in Pandurangapuram.

4. Gratin

Gratin refers to any dish topped with a golden crust, usually made from breadcrumbs and cheese, then baked or broiled until it’s crisp and bubbling. The term au gratin or gratinée just refers to anything prepared in that manner.

Two eateries that prepare dishes in the au-gratin style include Somaa Restobar, which offers the vegetarian version of it, and Upland Bistro, where you can find Chicken Au Gratin. You can also check out Grace Continental Italian Cafe, which has Cottage Cheese Gratin, Spinach Corn Gratin, and more.

5. French Onion Soup

French onion soup is a hearty, comforting dish made from caramelized onions, simmered in broth, and typically topped with a slice of bread and melted cheese. It’s a staple of traditional French cuisine. You can savour this warm and satisfying soup at Sam’s Griddle in Siripuram or Avenue 222, also located in Siripuram.

6. Quiche

Quiche is a savoury tart with a buttery pastry crust, filled with a rich custard, and packed with ingredients like cheese, meat, seafood, or vegetables. Soft and fluffy, it’s perfect as a light meal or snack. FoodEx and Pastry, Coffee, and Conversation both serve quiches in Vizag.

These six flavourful dishes will surely transport you to France with just a few bites! Head on over to the above restaurants in Visakhapatnam and check out their own interpretations of these classic French dishes.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.