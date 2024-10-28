With its 3rd-century Buddhist sites, ancient lighthouses, and longstanding colonial-era buildings, Visakhapatnam is undoubtedly a deeply historic city. However, if you’re seeking places outside Vizag to satisfy your inner history nerd, look no further than this list.

From hilltop fortresses to riverside palaces, Andhra Pradesh is home to many ancient forts that will give you a glimpse into the lives of the rulers, and warriors, and communities that once flourished here. Here are 7 such forts in Andhra Pradesh to visit on your next getaway from Visakhapatnam!

1. Gooty Fort

Perched at 300 meters above sea level, Gooty Fort, located in the Anantapur district, is one of Andhra Pradesh’s most impressive hill forts. Built during the Chalukyan era in the 7th century, this fort later saw renovations and expansions under the Vijayanagara rulers.

The Gooty Fort was a strategic military outpost, changing hands between several dynasties, including the Marathas, Mughals, and even the British East India Company.

2. Konda Reddy Fort

Located in Kurnool, Konda Reddy Fort, or Kondareddy Buruju, stands as a symbol of the region’s historical resilience. Built in the 12th century during the Vijayanagara Empire, it was initially constructed as a watchtower.

This fort has seen many rulers and empires come and go. Its multi-layered architecture, with underground tunnels and bastions, showcases its strategic significance.

3. Penukonda Fort

Penukonda Fort, just 70 kilometres from Anantapur, is steeped in history as the second capital of the Vijayanagara Empire. Built by Vira Virupanna Udayar, son of King Bukka I, the fort’s architecture is a unique blend of Hindu and Islamic styles.

While much of the fort now lies in ruins, several significant structures remain, such as the Gagan Mahal Palace, an 11-foot-tall Lord Hanuman idol, and the Babayya Darga.

4. Chandragiri Fort

Chandragiri Fort, located in the Tirupati district, dates back to the 11th century and played a crucial role during the Vijayanagara Empire’s reign. The fort is renowned for its Indo-Saracenic architectural style, seen in its prominent structures like the Raja Mahal and Rani Mahal.

While its primary function was as a defensive stronghold, it also served as a royal residence.

5. Kondapalli Fort

Situated near Vijayawada, Kondapalli Fort is not only known for its military history but also for its association with the famous Kondapalli toys, handcrafted by local artisans.

Built in the 14th century by the Reddi dynasty, this fort later served the Qutb Shahi rulers and eventually the British, transforming from a royal palace to a military training base.

Visitors today can marvel at its majestic gates, explore its battlements, and take in the stunning views of the Krishna River.

6. Bobbili Fort

Bobbili Fort in the Vizianagaram district is most famous for the valiant Battle of Bobbili fought in the 18th century.

Built by the Rajas of Bobbili, this fort stands as a reminder of the bravery and resilience of the Bobbili warriors. Its grand entrance gate, royal palaces, and temples speak of the architectural finesse of the time. This is the perfect place to go if you need a getaway from Visakhapatnam!

7. Vizianagaram Fort

Vizianagaram Fort, built in the 18th century by the Maharajas of Vizianagaram, showcases the opulence and grandeur of the region’s rulers.

The fort’s intricate architectural details, majestic palaces, and lush gardens make it a testament to the royal heritage of Vizianagaram. Cultural festivals held within the fort’s walls continue to honour the legacy of this remarkable historical site.

Whether you’re a history enthusiast or just someone looking for a scenic and culturally rich getaway from Visakhapatnam, these 7 forts in Andhra Pradesh are sure to make for a unique experience!

