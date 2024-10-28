When we talk about the Old Post Office area, things that come to mind are either Ross Hill, Victoria Pavillion or Queen Mary’s High School. However, this area has many more things to explore! The Old Post Office area in Visakhapatnam is one of the oldest places of establishments in the city after Bheemili. The old monuments and structures at this place are a testament to its rich historical heritage. That said, here are a few things that you might have missed about this beautiful area:

1. Ever seen the lighthouse near St Aloysius?

You might have seen the Dolphin’s Nose Lighthouse, but have you visited the lighthouse near the St Aloysius school?

This lighthouse was commissioned in 1903 and still stands tall in the same place. It has been unused since 1975 but was restored by the Visakhapatnam Port Trust in 2018.

Due to other buildings and tall structures surrounding it, it is often not visible to the public. However, if you take a closer look, you might not only spot this hidden gem but also find two WW2 anti-aircraft guns beside it, waiting to surprise you!

2. The area was once home to the Wharf Railway Station

Mohd Iqbal, an auto driver in Visakhapatnam says, “There used to be a railway station in this area, where port authorities used to transport goods and coal.”

Is this true? Well, the East Coast Railways constructed three railway stations in Visakhapatnam – namely Waltair, Vizagapatam (Visakhapatnam Town) and Harbour Wharf. With the construction of the Inner Harbour, the Wharf Railway Station was shifted to the Inner Harbour.

Visakhapatnam Port Trust took over the Railway Lines in the Port from South Eastern in 1964 after it became a Port Trust.

3. It hs one of the oldest bus stops in the city

Along with old gems such as Queen Mary’s Girls High School, Ishaq Madina Dargah, and Ross Hill, the Old Post Office area is also home to an old bus stop.

This place has a resting area for conductors and drivers just like any other bus station, but the interesting part is that it has an old structure that was built during the British era according to locals. This structure is still intact and is often overlooked though it stands right in the middle of the station.

4. The starting point of Vizag

The Old Post Office area in Visakhapatnam, with a pin code of 530001, is considered the foundational area of the city. The proximity of this area to the sea made it the earliest point of development, establishing it as the centre for trade and administrative activities.

5. Ever heard about the Mohsin Brothers?

The Mohsin Brothers building, located near the Old Post Office area was established in 1935. Since then, this company has been famous for making nuts and bolts for ships. Even after many years, this company is still standing in the same place, providing its services. You can also find an anchor beside this building.

Apart from these, Visakhapatnam’s Old Post Office area has more historical gems and stories that are yet to be seen in the light. Every lane here holds a slice of history, some abandoned, some still alive. On your next heritage walk, don’t limit yourself to the usual spots. Wander through these alleys, you might just stumble upon something amusing.

