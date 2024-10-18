“I was once the light of the house,

Directing the way to my family and the people of my close.

Being the eldest and tallest in the town,

I always kept my struggles far from the known.

My keeper would always come and go,

Just like a ship in the sea that occasionally reaches back to the shore.

As I gradually lost my glow,

The red and white stripes on my body also struggled to show.

Everyone started leaving home,

I always waited for them at the same place, often, standing alone.

As I grew old after serving with all my might,

My surroundings became more and more quiet.

The travellers would also not visit me anymore,

All that was left, were the inscribed names, cracked walls and stories that remain untold.

I was once the light of the house,

Whose doors are now permanently shut close.”

Visakhapatnam has lost several of its heritage landmarks, including Kurupam Market Arch and Gali Meda in Bheemili, due to various factors.

One such monument that is on the verge of deterioration is the Vuda Park Lighthouse, often referred to as the East Point Light and “Waltair Point” in old books.

The light tower was built in 1959. Out of all the lighthouses in Visakhapatnam, this one was the easiest to access, and today, it is another heritage gem we can’t afford to lose.

It was situated four miles northeast of the Vizagapatam town, near an upper-roomed bungalow, called Mason’s Bungalow which is now in ruins.

As it was built a long time ago, the Vuda Park lighthouse is now losing its sheen. The entrance is completely closed off with concrete and the surroundings are filled with litter. Despite its rich history in Visakhapatnam, will this historical gem also fade away with time?

