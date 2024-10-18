Even as the people heaved a sigh of relief with the depression in the Bay of Bengal crossing the coast on 17 October, the IMD has announced that another low-pressure area is likely to form in the central Bay of Bengal by 22 October. Under its influence, Andhra Pradesh weather is likely to experience heavy rains in the upcoming days.

According to IMD, moderate to heavy rains are likely in East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru, NTR, Prakasam, Nellore, Nandyal, Anantapur, Sathyasai, Annamaiya, Chittoor and Tirupati districts. People in the remaining districts, including Visakhapatnam, are likely to experience light to moderate rain.

Rainfall ranging from 7 to 14 cm was recorded between 16 and 17 October in the districts of Tirupati, Annamayya, Satyasai and Nandyal.

Rough sea

The sea in Visakhapatnam and neighbouring Uppada has turned rough and turbulent. Waves are seen rising and seawater gushing towards the shore. In the wake of it, the District Collector has alerted the police not to allow visitors to the beaches where the sea is turbulent.

Special teams have been pressed into service to prevent tourists from entering such beaches. Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority Managing Director Ronanki Kurmanath predicted the weather and said that heavy rains in the next four days as the formation of a low-pressure area is likely by 22 October.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu