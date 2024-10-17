The Visakhapatnam police have busted a gang operating betting apps illegally and arrested seven persons in connection with the case. According to City Police Commissioner Shankabrata Bagchi, who gave the details to the media on 17 October, the gang was operating making Visakhapatnam their centre.

Following information from Ahmedabad in Gujarat, the Vizag police conducted raids at different places in the city and seized debit cards, chequebooks and other material from the accused.

Revealing that the gang has links with China, the CP said the accused were operating betting apps with different names.

It was found during the investigation that the apps were being operated without RBI permission. The betting amount was being sent to those behind the racket in China and Taiwan, said the CP.

Besides debit cards and chequebooks, laptops, desktops, a car and a motorbike were also seized from the gang.

During the raid at a flat near a hospital in the city, four women and a man were found in possession of computers, mobile phones, and SIM cards, as well as a list of hired bank accounts with substantial amounts of money and mobile devices used for scams and operating betting sites.

Two primary suspects, Sairam and Girish, managed this organised scam centre, paying each employee Rs 25,000.

The prime accused in the betting apps gang case was busted and arrested at his residence located at Visalakshi Nagar in Visakhapatnam, where a large number of bank books, unregistered SIM cards, debit cards, laptops, desktops, transaction machines, counting machines, and chequebooks were found.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu