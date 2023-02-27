India was under the British Raj for almost 200 years and this colonial period is highly significant, in the history of India. Monuments have always been an integral part of India, as they tell the tales of what India faced over the years. Several such monuments were also built in the country, during the British colonial period. These distinctive buildings now stand as the memory of the past and attract several history aficionados to them every day. We made a list of such historical monuments in India that were built during the colonial period.

Here is a list of the historical monuments in India built during the colonial period.

Writers’ Building

Built by Thomas Lyon in the year 1777, Writers’ Building is the first three-storied establishment in Kolkata. It was initially constructed to accommodate the writers of the East India Company. Since then, the ownership of the building has been switched among countless British professionals. Due to this, several renovations have been made in and around the monument. Now, the Writer’s Building serves as a headquarters for West Bengal State Government.

Location: Binoy Badal Dinesh Bag N Road, Lal Dighi, B.B.D. Bagh, Kolkata, West Bengal

Timings: 10 AM to 6 PM (Closed on Sundays)

St. Paul’s Cathedral

Designed by William Nairn Forbes, St. Paul’s Cathedral was built in 1847. It is one of the finest examples of colonial architecture in the county and, for that reason, it draws countless history enthusiasts. The high ceilings, stained glass windows, art pieces, and wooden pews of the cathedral resemble European churches. It is the first church the British empire built in a foreign land.

Location: 1A, Cathedral Rd, Maidan, Kolkata, West Bengal

Timings: 10 AM to 6 PM

Fort St. George

The monument is situated along the shores of the Bay of Bengal in Chennai and is considered the first English fort in India. It was established in 1640 as a trading post for the East India Company. Following its first construction, the monument has been renovated several times to what it is today. Fort St. George is now a reminder of colonial rule in India.

Location: Rajaji Road, near Legislature and Secretariat, Fort St George, Chennai, Tamil Nadu

Timings: 9 AM to 5 PM

Bombay High Court

The Bombay High Court is among the first three high courts to be established in colonial India, in 1862. There is a statue of the Goddess of Justice in the western front of the building, and opposite her stands the statue of the Goddess of Mercy. The building features several architectural pieces that represent the history of British rule in India.

Location: The Registrar General, Bombay High Court, Fort, Mumbai, Maharashtra

Timings: 10:30 AM to 4:30 PM (Closed on Saturdays and Sundays)

Se Cathedral

Se Cathedral is renowned to be the biggest church in Asia, and it is dedicated to the St. Catherine of Alexandria. It was fully constructed in the year 1940 and is regarded as the most religious place in Goa. The cathedral possesses five gigantic bells, and Goa’s largest bell, the Golden Bell, is also located here. Adorned with several paintings, it renders the life of St. Catherine of Alexandria.

Location: Velha, Goa

Timings: 7 AM to 6:30 PM

