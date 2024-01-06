Amusement parks are recreational facilities that offer a wide range of outdoor and indoor activities designed to provide thrilling experiences and entertainment. A place where families and friends can visit for a wholesome and quality time, these amusement parks in India offer complete entertainment. This 2024, make some adventurous memories and life long experience by partaking in various activities. Here is a list of amusement parks in India for you to checkout and plan your next trip.

Wonderla

Wonderla, one of the most popular and largest amusement park in India, is a complete package of entertainment. There are over 60+ rides in this park, from simple rides to extremely exciting rides. Wonderla also boasts a water park, where you can immerse yourself in some fun splashing activities. Delicious restaurants are available at the theme, which will satisfy your hunger after a fun day at the park. There is also a Student offer on the ticket price, where you can get the tickets for a much more affordable price. To enhance your adventure experience, you can also book a stay at the Wonderla resort.

Location: Bengaluru, Kochi, Hyderabad

Imagicaa

A world class entertainment theme park, Imagicaa offers plethora of entertainment to visitors. There are five themed restaurants and 10+ Entertainment performances which offer you a completely different experience. A wide range of Imagicaa’s themed rides and attractions include Kiddie rides, Family rides, rides for Grown up’s, there is something for everyone. You can also go on a staycation at the Novotel Imagicaa which makes for a wonderful bundled package with the Theme Park. While you are here, do go on the Mr India ride, which is India’s only Bollywood stimulator ride.

Location: Lonavala, Maharashtra

Della Adventure Park

Experience India’s only Swoop swing(100 ft.), India’s Longest Flying Fox (1250ft.) and 5 kinds of zorbing and 700cc yamaha raptor ATV only at Della Adventure Park. Excited to experience some thrilling and once in a life time moments? this adventure theme park is the best place for you to indulge in over 50+ adventure sports and activities. There are six multicuisine restaurants and over 250 rooms at the resort, which will enhance your stay experience.

Location: Lonavala, Maharashtra

Nicco Park

Nicco Park, Kolkata, offers high adrenaline rush rides to soothing sojourns, making it the perfect getaway for friends and families. There is a amusement park, water park and also a bowling arcade which aims to offer visitors a truly enchanting experience. Some other shows and attractions include Eiffel tower, MIG 21 and virtual reality theatre. There are some exclusively curated rides for children, making it a perfectly family friendly theme park.

Location: Kolkata

Queens Land

This adventure theme park spans over 70 acres and has over 51 rides for adults and children. Most of the guests visiting Queensland also like boarding on the Cable Car that takes them for an interesting ride covering 1.5 km in just 30 minutes. It is known to be the longest cable car of the country. Other engaging theme park activities, including a water park offer a wholesome experience to all the visitors.

Location: Chennai

Essel World and Water Kingdom

This theme park spread over 64 acres, offers a much needed break to visitors from their day to day lives. This water park is currently the largest themed water park in Asia. Their unique attractions and rides are set in a terrific location, giving you the feeling of being in international waters. With a myriad of rides to try out, you will not be bored even for a second at their water park. There are rides for all age groups, making it an ideal destination for families to visit.

Location: Borivali, Mumbai

Let us know which of these amusement parks in India you will be visiting in 2024 with your friends and family.

