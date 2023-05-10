Amusement parks are a perfect way to spend a fun-filled day out with your friends and family and rejuvenate from hectic routines. Replete with a range of adventurous activities, thrilling rides, water slides, swimming pools and scrumptious food, these places are set amidst beautiful surroundings and give a venturesome experience to both adults and kids. So what are you waiting for? Choose from this list of amusement and theme parks in Vizag and head to one right away.

Check out the list of amusement and theme parks in Vizag that you cannot fail to visit at least once.

Vizag Water World

Located near Saripalli Village, Pendurthi, Vizag Water World stands as one of the finest water parks and amusement parks. With a multitude of exhilarating rides, the park ensures non-stop thrills for visitors. From its amusement park and water park to a bowling alley, video game arcade, and even snow city, this destination offers a diverse range of attractions.

Location: Pendurthi

Timings: Every day from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM

A-Square Go Karting

Get ready to embark on an exhilarating adventure at A-Square Go Karting! This thrilling theme park is a haven for youngsters and children, offering a wide array of attractions. Explore the captivating play arena, where you can engage in exciting activities like archery, rock climbing, and snooker. Feel the adrenaline rush as you hit the race track for races, championships, and practice sessions suitable for both adults and children. To enhance your experience, the park even features a dazzling night track, prioritizing your safety while ensuring an enriching karting adventure.

Location: Anandapuram

Timings: 10:00 AM to 7:30 PM on weekdays and 10:00 AM to 8:30 PM on weekends

Jump & Jack

Looking for a thrilling day of family fun? Look no further than Jump and Jack, the ultimate destination for kids’ amusement. This top-notch centre ensures a memorable experience for children and adults alike. With attentive staff members who carefully observe and assist each child, you can relax and indulge in light food items available at their cosy food zone. Moreover, Jump and Jack provides arrangements for hosting birthday parties and events, adding a touch of excitement to special occasions. Rest assured, they prioritize safety with mandatory guidelines in place, ensuring a secure environment for all visitors.

Location: Ram Nagar

Timings: Every day from11:00 AM to 9:00 PM

Marshal Laser Combat

If you have a passion for gaming, Marshal Laser Combat is the place to be. Gather your friends and embark on an evening of adventure like no other. This thrilling destination offers you the opportunity to experience the excitement of playing PUBG or FORTNITE in real life. Get ready to immerse yourself in an epic laser tag gun battle with your squad. With adrenaline-pumping action and strategic gameplay, Marshal Laser Combat is a haven for all thrill-seekers.

Location: Siripuram

Timings: Every day from 10:30 AM to 10:30 PM

Happy Pola

This indoor kid’s play zone has been meticulously crafted to captivate and entertain children for hours on end. From delightful soft slides to energetic trampolines, a variety of engaging games await the little ones. The friendly and attentive staff ensures the safety and enjoyment of every child, providing assistance and supervision throughout their playtime. Additionally, Happy Pola offers a dedicated party zone, making it the perfect venue to host unforgettable birthday parties and other intimate events.

Location: Maddilapalem

Timings: Every day from 11:00 AM to 8:30 PM

Let us know about your experience at any of these amusement and theme parks in Vizag. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city updates.