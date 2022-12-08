If you are one of those souls who enjoys taking personal time and travelling the world, we feel you! Solo travel has picked up momentum in India lately, from actors to influencers going on solo trips and enjoying their personal space. Speaking of travel destinations in India, we are spoilt for choice. Well, if you are visiting Vizag in Andhra Pradesh, one of the most visited cities on the East Coast of India, we have you covered. Here is a list of the top places to visit in Vizag and the best adventure activities for solo travellers.

Take a look at the list of top places to visit in Vizag and the best adventure sports for solo travellers before you finalise your trip.

Top places to visit in Vizag

#1 Kambalakonda Wildlife Reserve

For a heady rush of adrenalin, for the thrill of capturing leopards, jackals or even the viper, head to the Kambalakonda Wildlife Sanctuary in Vizag. Hire a local guide and explore this dry evergreen forest, which is one of the few eco-centres of Andhra Pradesh.

#2 Ramanaidu Studios + Coffee Shop

With breathtaking views from the top of a hill, a visit to the Ramanaidu Studios will give you a bird’s eye view of Vizag, its coastline and the beautiful greenery. Visit the movie sets where many famous Telugu movies were shot and enjoy a cup of coffee while you lose yourself in the views. Hire a bike or car and explore these places in the city as a solo traveller for the best experience.

#3 Tourist Spots – RK Beach Road

The Ramakrishna Beach Road, shortly called the RK Beach road, is the most famous and loved stretch among the locals. From the famous Kursura Submarine, the 1971 War Memorial, and Aircraft Museum to mouth-watering street food, a visit to this road is an experience in it all. All the tourist spots on RK Beach Road are within walkable distance, making it the perfect place for solo travellers. Also, enjoy some beach time while you are here!

#4 Bheemili

One of the newest hot spots near Vizag, Bheemili, also called Bheemunipatnam, is must visit. This small fishers town is located at a distance of 25 km from the city. Rent a car and drive by yourself to enjoy the scenic beauty of the Vizag coastline. Meet locals, enjoy delicious cuisines, and relax by the ocean while watching the sunset.

Best Adventure Activities in Vizag

#1 Kayaking and Surfing – Rushikonda Beach

The best spot in the city for some adventure activities, Rushikonda Beach, is always thriving with enthusiasts. Vizag is one of the few coastlines in India that is suitable for surfing and hence attracts many people from across the country. If you are in for an adrenaline rush, head to Rushikonda Beach and try these best adventure activities in Vizag.

#2 Snorkelling and Jet Skiing

Also located at Rushikonda Beach, these activities can be seasonal. Make sure to contact local sports clubs before you visit and book your slots ahead. Take a look at the beautiful corals of the East Coast and enjoy a thrilling Jet Skiing in Vizag.

#3 Trekking

Vizag is home to many hills apart from the long coastline. This naturally paved way for the growth of trekking in the city. Many trekking enthusiasts form groups and get adventurous on weekends here. If you are looking to tick trekking off your to-do list, this is the right place. Complete your solo travel to Vizag with a satisfying adventure up the mountain.

